The government of Russia The existence of various discussions with Iran About its nuclear program. This happens after Moscow He will affirm that future conversations with Washington will include debates about this endin the midst of an approach between both powers and the concerns about Tehran’s activities.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has indicated that the Vice Minister of Foreign solve the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. “

Thus, he has detailed in a statement that also “other issues were discussed of the International Agenda of Mutual Interest, included in relation to the work of the session of the Board of Governors of the International Agency for Atomic Energy (OIEA) “, before pointing to” a mutual commitment “to” reinforce bilateral coordination. “

Kremlin spokesman, Dimitri Peskovrevealed on Wednesday that “Iran’s issue was on the agenda” of conversations in Saudi Arabia among the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. In addition, he said that this “was not touched in detail” and stressed that Moscow expects “separate discussions on this matter” With Washington.

Tehran reviewed on Monday that this type of offer are “normal” taking into account the importance of issues to be addressed. “Many parts They show good will and disposition To help in various problems, “said the Foreign Affairs spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, who said that” it is natural for countries to present an aid offer if necessary. “

Iran’s government has affirmed several times during the last weeks that any attempt on the part of Washington to reimpose its “maximum pressure” policy is destined for failureafter Trump announced a new battery of sanctions against Tehran in relation to its nuclear program.