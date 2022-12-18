And the Russian Ministry of Defense stated in a statement that “a major strike with precision weapons was carried out on Friday, December 16, targeting military command systems, a military and industrial complex, and Ukrainian energy sites.”

The same source added, “The goal has been reached. All identified sites were targeted.”

And the ministry continued: “As a result of the strike, a shipment of foreign-made weapons and ammunition was prevented, in addition to preventing the progress of reserves (of the Ukrainian forces) towards combat areas, and suspending the work of weapons manufacturing and repair companies.”

On Friday, Ukraine announced that it had been subjected to new Russian missile strikes, which led to a water outage in the capital, Kyiv, and the deprivation of electricity throughout the country.

The European Union condemned these attacks as “war crimes”.

The situation in Kyiv