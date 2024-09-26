The new nuclear doctrine announced on Wednesday by Vladimir Putin is a “warning” to the West, the Kremlin ratified this Thursday, September 26. The Russian president announced this change, expanding the category of international actors to which he would respond with nuclear deterrence. A response to the possible approval of Ukraine’s use of missiles against Russian territory. From the United States, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Moscow’s statement “irresponsible.” Meanwhile, the vice president and candidate for the White House, Kamala Harris reaffirmed her support for Ukraine, in a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky. The meeting took place after the White House announced another $8 billion military aid package to kyiv.

#Russia #confirms #nuclear #doctrine #warning #West #Biden #Harris #renew #support #Zelensky