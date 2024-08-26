He Ministry of Defense of Russia confirmed on Monday that it had launched a massive attack using drones and missiles against targets in Ukraine’s “energy infrastructure.”

“This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive air and sea strike using high-precision, long-range weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against critical energy infrastructure facilities that ensure the functioning of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex,” the military statement said.

According to the Russian military, “all the objectives” that Moscow had set for itself were achieved.

kyiv confirmed hours earlier that a massive Russian attack with drones and missiles in the early hours of the morning affected 15 of the 24 Ukrainian regions.

According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal, there were deaths and injuries in the attack. Authorities in the regions of Volyn (northwest), Dnipropetrovsk (central), Zaporizhia (southeast) and Zhytomyr (central-west) have also reported the deaths of a total of four people.

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko has described the situation in the power grid as “difficult” after the attack, and companies in the sector have announced emergency power outages due to the damage suffered by the system.

Today’s attack is the ninth massive Russian attack on the Ukrainian electrical system since March 22.

What Zelensky asked for

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called on European air forces to help shoot down drones and missiles launched against his country, the target of a new wave of Russian bombings.

“More than 100 missiles of different types and a hundred [drones] Shahed” were used on Monday in “one of the largest Russian attacks” against Ukraine, Zelensky said in a statement posted on Telegram.

The bombings have left several people dead and many injured, including in western regions of Ukraine neighbouring or close to European countries, he said.

“In various regions of Ukraine, we could do much more to protect lives if the air forces of our European neighbours worked together with our F-16s and our air defence,” Zelensky said.

“If this union worked so well in the Middle East, it should work in Europe as well. Life has the same value everywhere,” he added, apparently referring to US help to Israel shoot down Iranian missiles.

The Ukrainian president also once again urged Ukraine’s allies to abandon restrictions on the use of long-range weapons, which kyiv wants to use to launch attacks inside Russian territory.

“The United States, the United Kingdom, France and other partners have the power to help us stop terror,” he said.