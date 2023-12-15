The Russian prison services (FSIN, its acronym in Russian) admitted this Friday (15) that the opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, had been transferred from the prison where he was serving his sentence, but did not specify his new destination.

“Navalny was transferred from the penitentiary institution located on the territory of the Vladimir region,” the FSIN report states, according to the independent portal Sota.

This report was read during the hearing of the complaint filed by Navalny against the administration of prison number 6 in Vladimir, where he has been since June 2022.

The FSIN explains that the opponent left prison “due to the decision handed down by the Moscow Urban Court on August 4”, which included a 19-year sentence for “extremism”.

“About the arrival of Navalny [ao seu novo destino] will be informed within the scope of current legislation”, he adds.

The opponent's lawyers, who have not had contact with their client since the 5th, guarantee that he left prison on Monday (11).

Collaborators of the politician, who is serving a sentence of almost 30 years in prison, raised the alarm on Monday, after launching the global campaign “Where is Navalny?”

According to some members of Navalny's team, the opponent had been transferred to a new prison after announcing a campaign against the re-election of President Vladimir Putin.

The transfer process can take weeks, during which time the prisoner is usually held incommunicado.

Both the European Union and Amnesty International expressed concern about the fate of Navalny, whose whereabouts neither journalists nor citizens asked Putin the day before, during his first major press conference since the start of the war in Ukraine.

On December 7, Navalny asked from prison to vote against the head of the Kremlin in the elections on March 17, 2024.

Navalny also announced the launch of a website [neputin.org] which called on Russians to support any presidential candidate except the current head of the Kremlin. A day after its launch, the site was blocked.