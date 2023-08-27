A man lays flowers at a makeshift memorial honoring mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in Moscow. | Photo: Yuri Kochetkov/EFE/EPA

The Russian Instruction Committee (CIR) confirmed this Sunday that the bodies of the leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the other nine killed in the crash of their plane, which occurred last Wednesday, have been identified. According to the CIR, the identity of the plane’s occupants was confirmed through comparative DNA analysis. “The genetic-molecular expertise in the investigation of the plane crash in the Tver region has been completed. Based on the results, the identity of the ten deceased was established, which correspond with those declared in the passenger list”, said the CIR in a statement.

On the Embraer Legacy 600 owned by Prigozhin, which crashed for reasons still unknown about 300 kilometers northwest of Moscow while flying from the Russian capital to St Petersburg, was also the main commander and co-founder of the mercenary group, Dmitri Utkin. A former Russian Military Intelligence (GRU) officer, Utkin fought in Chechnya, Syria and Ukraine, and was awarded the title of Hero of Russia; his code name, “Wagner”, was used to christen the mercenary company. Among the ten occupants of the plane was also Valeri Chekalov, responsible for Prigozhin’s personal security and part of his business, recently sanctioned by the United States.

At this time, investigations have not yet clarified the causes of the accident, which include an explosion on board, a technical failure or even a piloting error. Some media also pointed out the possibility that the aircraft had been shot down, intentionally or by mistake, by missiles from the anti-aircraft defense units that protect a residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, located close to the route that the plane followed. The Kremlin vehemently rejected opposition accusations and claims by Western politicians that Putin could be behind Prigozhin’s plane crash. “It’s an absolute lie,” stressed the spokesman for the Russian presidency, Dmitry Peskov.