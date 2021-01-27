In the midst of the controversy and speculation due to the delay in the arrival of the doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the country, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of Gamaleya recognized that there will be delays of up to three weeks in the delivery of the doses.

As they specified through a statement, only from April there will be increases significant in production to meet the demands of the vaccine from Latin America.

In the text they indicate that “they are expanding the capacity to produce more doses of Sputnik V due to the high demand for the Russian vaccine in Latin America” ​​and that they are working on improving “the facilities located outside of Russia. to guarantee supply to Argentina and the rest of the region“.

Russian statement on the delay in vaccines.

“As a result, we will see a significant increase in production in the second quarter. Until then, some batches may have delays of up to 2-3 weeks“, they warn.

However, they assure that “Argentina, which has been one of the first countries to approve Sputnik V and with whom we have established a strong alliance, will continue to receive the vaccine” and will be “in the original delivery program once the update is completed. “.

The Aerolineas Argentinas plane that departed on Tuesday night for Moscow will return to the country with 220,000 doses instead of the 600,000 it had stipulated.

In the last hours, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, had warned that delivery delays could occur due to growing demand and the expansion of production plants.

President Alberto Fernández received the first dose of Sputnik V days ago.

In an interview with the American news network CNBC, Dmitriev explained that given the exponential growth in production to respond to the growing global demand, the manufacturers of the few vaccines that have already been or are being approved by the countries face great challenges, which in recent days have turned into delays, in some cases.

“Basically a lot of components are needed. If there is a problem with one component, there is a delay. We have seen this with Pfizer, AstraZeneca and others. There may be some delays in the production of our vaccine because we are increasing the capacity of the plants. Hopefully they don’t come up, “he explained.

AFG