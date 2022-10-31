Home page politics

Of: Bettina Menzel

In this photo released by the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry, a Russian warship fires a cruise missile at a target in Ukraine (October 31). © Uncredited/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/dpa

On Monday, Moscow officially announced that Russian airstrikes were aimed at hitting power plants. This is also aimed at the morale of the population.

Moscow confirms attacks on power plants: 80 percent of the people of Kyiv without water.

Moscow – Russia has been increasingly attacking Ukraine’s critical infrastructure for several weeks. At times, up to 40 percent of Ukraine’s power plants were damaged and more than a million homes were without power. On Monday (October 31), massive air raids on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure took place again, which the Ministry of Defense in Moscow confirmed on the same day.

Ukraine War: Russian military confirm attacks on power plants in Ukraine

For weeks now, Russia has been firing rockets at Ukraine in the morning rush hour at the start of the week. This Monday, too, numerous places were again affected by the massive Russian air raids, including the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Lviv in the west, Zaporizhia in the south and Kharkiv in the north-east of the country. In Kyiv alone, 350,000 households were without electricity and 80 percent of consumers without water.

International Humanitarian Law: Limit Attacks to Military Targets That international humanitarian law stipulates that “attacks in armed conflicts must be strictly limited to military objectives.” Unless energy installations are dedicated to military purposes, firing them is a war crime. In wartime situations, however, this can sometimes not be understood or proven in detail. Monday’s Russian airstrikes are seen as retaliation for recent drone strikes on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Ukraine accuses Russia of “energy terrorism”.

Russia confirmed the massive rocket attacks on Ukrainian power plants on Monday. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow announced that Ukrainian military facilities were also fired at with rockets from bombers from the air and from warships. “The goals of the strikes were achieved. All targeted objects were hit,” said ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov in Moscow. According to Kiev, the air force shot down the majority of Russian missiles. The Iris-T air defense system from Germany was also used, which destroyed 100 percent of the targets. Ukraine again demanded more such systems.

On October 17, the Ukrainian capital was hit by airstrikes. In the picture, Kiev’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko inspects the damage (archive picture). © IMAGO / Cover Images

According to its own statements, Russia is repelling individual attacks by Ukraine in Luhansk and Cherson

According to the Russian ministry spokesman Konashenkov, individual attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Luhansk and Cherson regions were repelled. Four ammunition depots and several drones were “destroyed” in the Donetsk and Kherson regions. This information could not be verified by an independent party. Military experts assume that the Ukrainian artillery in Cherson currently has the upper hand – also thanks to Western weapons. Originally, Russia had announced a withdrawal there and evacuated civilians.

However, doubts are now being raised as to whether the announced withdrawal could be a ruse by Russia. The US experts at the Institute for the Study of War report that Russia may be planning to resettle the evacuated areas in Kherson with soldiers in civilian clothes. With this perfidious tactic, Putin would set the stage for accusing Ukraine of attacking civilian targets.