Russia test-launched the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday. which was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome and reached its destination 6,000 kilometers away at the Kurá polygon, on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

(Read: Mariúpol, about to fall into Russian hands)

The launch was broadcast on public television and presided over by Russian President Vladimir Putin.who took the opportunity in his speech to issue a warning to those who “try to threaten” his country.

(You are interested in: Russian Army launches the ‘second phase’ of its military offensive in Donbas)

It has no analogues in the world and will not have them for a long time. Indeed, it is a unique weapon that will reinforce the military potential of our Armed Forces.

Putin Says Sarmat Ballistic Missile Will ‘Make Russia’s Enemies Think’

As he said, the Sarmat “reliably ensures the security of Russia from external threats and It will make those who in the unbridled maelstrom of aggressive rhetoric try to threaten our country think twice.”alluding to the war in Ukraine and the sanctions applied by the West since the beginning of the conflict.

Putin stressed that the Sarmat “is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defense”, in addition to having tactical-technical characteristics of the highest level.

The Sarmat will enter service with the Russian strategic forces in the Siberian Krasnoyarsk region once the test program is completereplacing the world’s most powerful silo emplacement missile, the RS-20B Voevoda, classified by NATO as SS-18 or Satan.

“The Sarmat missile is the most powerful missile with the longest range in the world“, emphasizes the statement of the Ministry of Defense. Putin presented the Sarmat in society on March 2, 2018, just before his re-election, during a controversial speech on the state of the nation.

He then warned the West that the Sarmat has a “practically unlimited range”, so the US anti-missile system “will have nothing to do”.

The US response

We find such rhetoric pointless, given the current context of things, and certainly not the kind of thing we would expect from a responsible nuclear power.

Russia’s test of a new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile is not considered a threat by the United States and its allies, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

Moscow “duly notified” Washington of the test under its nuclear treaty obligationsso it “wasn’t a surprise,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

The Pentagon “has not considered the test to be a threat to the United States or its allies,” he told reporters.

Asked about Putin’s comments, a senior US defense official said Wednesday that they were of “little use.”

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the test occurred at 3:12 pm local time and hit a target more than 5,000 kilometers away. Weighing more than 200 tons, the Sarmat is supposed to outperform its predecessor, the Voevoda missile, which has a range of 11,000 km.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

More world news

– Reported shots at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the US.

– Canada includes Putin’s daughters on its sanctioned list

– The UN Secretary General calls for meetings with Putin and Zelensky