Two groups of strategic bombers conducted training flights over the neutral waters of the Chukchi Sea and the East Siberian Sea on Sunday as part of the Ocean-24 maneuvers, the Russian Defense Ministry was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

According to the agency, each group’s mission included simulating airstrikes using air-launched cruise missiles against “presumed hostile vital facilities.”

Russian strategic bomber

The Ocean-2024 maneuvers are the largest since the Soviet era and will continue until September 16 across a vast area that includes parts of the Pacific Ocean, the Arctic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Caspian Sea.