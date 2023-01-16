capitals (agencies)

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced Kyiv’s “destructive” policies and the increase in Western arms supplies to Ukraine, in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin announced.

The Kremlin said: “Vladimir Putin indicated the destructive line of the Kyiv regime, which is betting on the intensification of hostilities with Western support, which will enhance the supply of weapons and military equipment” to Ukraine.

On the other hand, the two leaders raised the issue of exchanging prisoners, “the wounded in the first place,” between Moscow and Kiev.

For his part, Erdogan stressed that Turkey is “ready to act as a mediator for a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.”

In this regard, the Russian and Belarusian air forces began joint maneuvers yesterday, in light of fears in Ukraine of possible new Russian attacks launched from Belarus. The Ministry of Defense in Minsk said that the military air force bases, training areas and air defenses of Belarus are participating in the maneuvers, adding that the aim of the joint exercises is to improve combat coordination.

In the context, the Kremlin vowed yesterday to “burn” the tanks that Western capitals, especially London and Warsaw, intend to deliver to Ukraine, warning the West that supplying Ukraine with more advanced weapons will not change the situation on the ground, while a defense source said that Russia produced the first nuclear warheads. To supply the super-torpedo “Poseidon”, for use in the Belgorod nuclear submarine. The United Kingdom pledged to send 14 heavy tanks “Challenger 2” to Ukraine “in the coming weeks,” and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that this shipment reflects “the intention of the United Kingdom Intensifying its support for Ukraine.

Yesterday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “The special military operation will continue. These tanks are burning and will burn.”

He added that the plans of some Western countries, such as the United Kingdom and Poland, to send tanks to Ukraine “will not change the situation on the ground, it will only prolong this story.”

Since the beginning of the crisis, the Europeans have delivered nearly 300 modernized Soviet tanks to Kyiv, but they have not yet delivered heavy tanks of Western manufacture, despite Ukraine’s repeated requests.

In terms of Russian military equipment, Tass news agency said yesterday, quoting an unidentified defense source, that Russia has produced the first set of giant “Poseidon” torpedoes capable of carrying nuclear warheads, which are being developed for use in the Belgorod nuclear submarine.

“The first batch of Poseidon torpedoes has been manufactured and will be received by the Belgorod submarine in the near future,” TASS quoted the source as saying.

President Vladimir Putin first announced the so-called Poseidon torpedo in 2018, saying it was an entirely new type of strategic nuclear weapon with its own nuclear power source.

Putin continued, “His voice is very low, his ability to maneuver is high, and the enemy cannot practically destroy him. No weapon in the world today can confront him.”

A report prepared by the US Congressional Research Service stated, last April, that the “Poseidon” torpedoes are intended to be retaliatory weapons, designed to respond to an enemy, after a nuclear attack on Russia, adding that the “Belgorod” submarine will be able to carry 8 torpedoes, while reducing Its cargo experts, to 6 torpedoes.

In addition, the death toll from the Russian strike that destroyed a building in Dnipro, eastern Ukraine, on Saturday, rose to no less than 35 people, including two children, in addition to dozens of wounded, according to what the region’s governor, Valentin Reznichenko, announced yesterday, while the Kremlin denied that Russian forces had targeted residential building in Dnipro, stressing that Moscow is only bombing military targets.

The governor of the Dnepropetrovsk region said: “39 people were rescued, 75 were wounded, and the fate of 35 residents of the building is still unknown,” while rescue operations continue.