(Reuters) – Russia accused Japan on Thursday of abandoning decades of pacifist policy and embracing “unbridled militarization”, responding to a $320 billion defense plan announced by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week. last.

“It can be clearly seen that Tokyo has embarked on the path of unprecedented building of its own military power, including the acquisition of attack potential,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kishida’s plan will double defense spending to about 2% of gross domestic product over five years and make Japan the third-highest military spender in the world after the United States and China.

This reflects Japan’s concern that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will set a precedent that will encourage China to attack Taiwan.

“This is a frank rejection by the F. Kishida administration of the country’s peaceful development, which was persistently declared by previous generations of politicians, and a return to the tracks of unrestrained militarization,” the Russian statement said.

Russia said such a move “will inevitably provoke new security challenges and lead to increased tension in the Asia-Pacific region”.

Relations between Tokyo and Moscow have been overshadowed by an unresolved dispute over a group of Pacific islands taken by Soviet troops from Japan at the end of World War II.

They’ve gotten even worse since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, prompting Japan to join its G7 partners in imposing sanctions on Moscow.

(By Mark Trevelyan)