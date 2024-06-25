Home page politics

View of the port city of Sevastopol in Crimea. Ten years after the annexation of the peninsula, Russia has now been condemned by the ECHR. (Archive photo) © Ulf Mauder/dpa

In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea. Putin’s government has now been convicted of human rights violations on the peninsula. Ukraine had previously filed a lawsuit.

Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has condemned Russia for human rights violations Crimea after the annexation of the Black Sea peninsula. The judges made this decision on Tuesday in Strasbourg, thereby accepting a complaint by Ukraine. Russia does not recognize the court’s rulings.

Russia condemned by ECHR for human rights violations in Crimea

“The incidents were so numerous and interconnected that they amount to systematic violations,” the judges in Strasbourg ruled, according to information from news agencies. The Ukrainian government’s complaint included “illegal arrests,” the “suppression of non-Russian media” and “expropriations without compensation.” Overall, however, the verdict against Russia for the annexation of Crimea is likely to remain manageable.

The jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is irrelevant for the Russian government. Russia has also been excluded from the Council of Europe since the beginning of the Ukraine war in spring 2022. This means that it is no longer a member of the European Convention on Human Rights, which the Court ensures compliance with. The Council of Europe, the Human Rights Convention and the Court are independent of the EU.

European Court of Human Rights condemns Russia over situation in Crimea

The Ukrainian Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014 in violation of international law. Since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the peninsula in the Black Sea has played an important role as a military base for Vladimir Putin’s navy. Ukraine has massively increased attacks on Russian facilities in recent months. American ATACMS missiles were also repeatedly used in the Crimean attacks.

However, the current ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) did not focus on the actual annexation of Crimea, but rather on the behavior of Russian troops afterward. In addition to the reasons already mentioned, it was also argued that Moscow had persecuted pro-Ukrainian activists not only in Crimea, but throughout Ukraine and Russia. The judges largely agreed with the accusations. They unanimously found that Russia had violated the right to life, the prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment, and freedom of expression in Crimea, among other things. (fbu)