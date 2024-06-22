Bastrykin: Germany’s refusal to pay blockade survivors became an example of double standards

Germany’s refusal to pay payments to Russian citizens who survived the siege of Leningrad is a manifestation of double standards, since the German authorities continue to pay compensation for the genocide in Namibia. Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin drew attention to this, reports RIA News.

“Germany previously agreed to pay large sums to Namibia for the genocide of several tribes during the First World War. There is a policy of double standards,” he said, comparing the memory of the colonial practices of the German Empire and the crimes of the Third Reich.

Although modern Germany recognizes responsibility for the crimes of the Wehrmacht in Leningrad, the German authorities refuse to extend payments to all survivors of the siege, Bastrykin noted. At the moment, such humanitarian compensation is paid only to Jewish Leningraders who survived the Holocaust.

Earlier, Alexander Bastrykin commented on Germany’s refusal to recognize the siege of Leningrad as genocide. He clarified that this decision “speaks volumes” and testifies to the cynicism of modern German authorities.