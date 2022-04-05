Residents of Mariupol watch as pro-Russian soldiers remove the body of a Ukrainian fighter in the streets of the city. / Reuters/VIDEO: ATLAS

Change of focus. Planned, according to the Kremlin, or forced by a series of setbacks, as kyiv defends. But a new phase, in this war that was going to last 48 or 72 hours and that now exceeds five weeks. Russian troops have left the capital behind and have been regrouping for days with the intention of intensifying their offensive in the east and south of the country. The objectives: to subjugate the entire Donbas region and create a land corridor to the Crimea that they occupied in 2014. “This is going to be a crucial phase of the war,” Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, warned on Tuesday. And long.

The nonsense rises to a new level and with it will come the intensification of the bombings, more victims; and greater commotion with new massacres. It is the inertia that Ukraine warns and that the West presages. So far, in the last few hours, at least ten people have died and 46 have been injured in several cluster bomb attacks in the city of Mikolaiv, just 65 kilometers from the Black Sea. Its mayor, Alexander Senkevic, reported that the nightmare began at dawn and that there were at least two attacks. Without distinction of objectives. Residential areas, two hospitals, an orphanage, a vocational training center, eleven nurseries and 12 schools, he recounted.

It is the tragic example of what was to come. Especially if, as Washington predicts, this phase lasts a long time. American intelligence, according to ‘The Washington Post’, moves with a disturbing scenario: a cascade of offensive operations that will continue “for months”. And that they will follow the line of massive bombardments on the besieged population to demoralize the rival. The strategy of attrition that was inaugurated on Chechnya, was reproduced on Syrian cities such as Aleppo and has been replicated for weeks in Mariupol (or Kharkov in the north).

THE MILITARY PART: Attacks on civilians.

In Mikolaiv the bombs hit residential areas, two hospitals and several schools.

Wagner group.

United Kingdom warns of the deployment of bloodthirsty paramilitaries.

15 women among the 86 Ukrainian soldiers exchanged with Russia.

They all had their heads shaved. They “by force as a sign of humiliation,” kyiv said.

In the port city, crushed by the invading army, the “massive shelling and artillery attacks” did not stop this Tuesday. At least 130,000 of its neighbors continue to be abandoned to their fate, in dire humanitarian conditions and feeling how humanitarian corridors are frustrated. The International Committee of the Red Cross claimed that one of its evacuation teams was, in fact, held on Monday by police in an area under Russian control.

Mariúpol, destroyed by at least 90%, according to local authorities. And also with corpses in its streets. Some media broadcast images of Russian soldiers removing bodies, in what is interpreted as an attempt to avoid the apocalyptic trail that they left in the already martyred Bucha and that has spurred international indignation and condemnation.

long range weapons



Mariupol is a priority target. As also Kharkov, 50 kilometers from the Russian border. In just 24 hours, it has suffered 54 attacks with various types of long-range weapons (artillery, mortars, rockets…), confirmed the head of the region’s Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, on Telegram.

An inertia of horror that could get worse. The British Ministry of Defense, which underlines the “renewed” stratagem of “consolidation and reorganization” of troops to subdue the south and east of Ukraine, warns: paramilitaries of the bloodthirsty Wagner group are being deployed in the area.

It is not specified if they are part of the barrage of soldiers that, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), moves through Izyum (in the Kharkov region). Their goal would be to deliver a decisive blow to Slovyansk, in the breakaway region of Donekst. The ISW believes, in fact, that this will be “probably the next pivotal battle of the war.” Because from that city part of the invading units would link up with other units “to surround” the Ukrainian forces that are still resisting in Donbas. The final blow?