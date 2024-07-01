Russia | Comrade said that Finland is already at war with Russia – Foreign Affairs Committee’s Kiljunen “completely disagrees”

Russia|Member of Parliament elected to the European Parliament Pekka Toveri (Kok) characterized Finland as being at war with Russia. The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Kimmo Kiljunen (sd), says that the statement creates an unnecessary feeling of insecurity.

Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Kimmo Kiljunen (sd) criticizes the member of parliament Pekka Toverin (kok) comments about Finland already being at war with Russia.

“I completely disagree. I disagree with many aspects,” Kiljunen tells HS.

Future Member of the European Parliament, Major General evp. Comrade made his comments on Monday In an interview with HS. He was referring to it message service in X already on Saturday in connection with the government’s so-called conversion law.

In Kiljunen’s opinion, similar statements create an unnecessary feeling of insecurity in Finland and can also benefit Russia.

“This is definitely harmful [ja] creates an unnecessary feeling of insecurity in Finland. Pekka Toveri, whom I respect, himself states that Finland is safer than ever and we have nothing to worry about, so it is unnecessary to create such an image as if we were already in a state of war.”

“We are not in a state of war. There are responsible decision-makers here who are aware of the most serious place or its threat,” says Kiljunen.

Comrade the comments pointed to Russia’s wide-ranging negative influence.

“Russia plans, prepares and carries out sabotage all over Europe on a large scale. For example, weapons depots have been blown up, assassinations have been carried out, cables have been cut and there are constant information wars and cyber attacks. In addition, the West is threatened with nuclear weapons, refugee weapons are used, GPS jamming is done and so on. And this is constantly accelerating”, Toveri explained his position to HS.

According to the comrade, Russia has been talking for the second decade that the war will be waged in ways other than armed.

“I wouldn’t even call this peace,” he said.

According to the comrade, now it is a new way of waging war, not a traditional war.

“However, we are at war because Russia is doing everything it can to influence us,” he said.

Screaming points out that what is called hybrid warfare is not new warfare. Various negative effects on the environment have been practiced throughout the ages. Of course, technical development has been different in different phases.

“Various acts of sabotage and assassinations have been committed throughout history without an actual war being declared. And it’s not considered a war in terms of international law, and it’s not even practically considered.”

Kiljunen emphasizes that times are very unstable now.

“Now we are not living in stable times in Europe, but I wouldn’t call this a war for Finland.”

Screaming also brings up Tover’s comment that the Russian president Vladimir Putin has said several times that Russia is at war with the West.

“Yes, Putin himself says that, and we in the West do not agree to say that this would be the case. Why? Because that’s exactly what Putin wants: to create polarization for domestic consumption [– –].”

According to Kiljunen, statements like Tover’s comments are problematic insofar as they create fear and threats that are not real. Threats, however, have a tendency to become real when they are acted upon. Such statements that reinforce war rhetoric are beginning to realize themselves at worst, he estimates.