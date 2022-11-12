According to Russian defense, about 5,000 weapons were withdrawn from the city; Zelensky celebrated: “Our Kherson”

Russia announced on Friday (11.Nov.2022) that it has completed the withdrawal “strategic” of military troops in the city of Kherson, in southern Ukraine. The announcement came after Kiev claimed to have reclaimed settlements with Russian landmines at the site. The information is from the Russian state agency Tass🇧🇷

The order came from the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, on Wednesday (9.nov). The objective would be to take all “measures to ensure the safe relocation of personnel, weapons and equipment”🇧🇷 Days earlier, on November 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered civilians out of Kherson.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry disclosed in its channel on telegram, more than 30,000 employees and about 5,000 weapons, tanks and other materials were evacuated from the city. However, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency stated that there would still be Russian soldiers in “defensive positions” and that it was uncertain whether they would fight, flee the scene, or surrender to the Ukrainian military.

This Saturday (Nov. 12), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on his Facebook a video of people celebrating the Russian army’s departure from Kherson. “Our. Our. Kherson”Zelensky wrote alongside a Ukrainian flag emoji.

In October, Putin signed laws that formalized the annexation of the region to Russian territory. However, the determination was not internationally legitimized. The current status of the area was not defined after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson.