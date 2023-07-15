The Russian Defense Ministry announced the completion of the spring conscription of citizens into the army

In Russia, the spring conscription of citizens for military service has ended. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

The department said that as part of the campaign, 147,000 people went to serve in the Russian Armed Forces. Most conscripts are enrolled in units where they will master the work with military equipment and receive a military specialty within five months.

The Ministry of Defense stressed that the conscripts who served the established terms of service were fired and sent to their places of residence.

Earlier it became known that the State Duma may consider a bill on a phased increase in the draft age within a week from July 17. The initiative was proposed in December 2022 by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. He also noted that conscripts should be able to switch to contract service.

The corresponding bill was submitted to the lower house of parliament on March 13, 2023. Its authors propose to simultaneously raise the age limit from 27 to 30 years. At the same time, the increase in the minimum age will be carried out in stages. On June 14, the State Duma adopted the document in the first reading.