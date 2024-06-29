Home page politics

The USA has deployed reconnaissance drones in the Black Sea. Russia sees this as interference in the Ukraine war and is threatening consequences.

Moscow – Russia complains about the increased use of US drones in the Black Sea and announces a response to “provocations”. The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the US is using its reconnaissance drones to provide Ukraine with data on targets on Russian territory in order to enable attacks with Western weapons. Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has instructed the General Staff of the Armed Forces to prepare proposals for an operational response to drone provocations.

Incidents involving US drones and Russian fighter jets

Moscow had repeatedly launched fighter jets to intercept US MQ-9A “Reaper” drones that were allegedly approaching the Russian border. In March 2023, a US military drone collided with a Russian fighter jet over international waters, causing the drone to crash.

Russia sees increased risk of conflict in the Black Sea due to US and NATO interference

After the annexation of the Crimea by Russia in 2014, Russia claims larger parts of the Black Sea as its territory. This repeatedly leads to incidents between the USA and Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry accuses the USA and the NATO to delve deeper into the Ukraine War According to Moscow, the drone flights increase the risk of a direct confrontation between the alliance and Russia. NATO will bear responsibility for this, the ministry said.

USA and Russia discuss escalation risk from US arms deliveries to Ukraine

On Tuesday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov held a rare exchange of talks on the increasing tensions between the US and Russia in connection with the war in Ukraine. Belousov warned of a possible escalation of the situation due to the ongoing US arms deliveries to Ukraine, according to Moscow.

Russia announces measures against increased US drone flights over the Black Sea

Belousov instructed the General Staff to develop proposals for measures to respond immediately to overflights of US reconnaissance drones. The ministry’s statement added that the intensity of flights of US strategic drones over the Black Sea is increasing. These drones collect data and support precision weapons from Western countries that have been supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces to attack Russian targets.

Russia threatens USA after missile attack on Sevastopol

Already on Monday, Russia had informed Washington after a Ukrainian missile attack on the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, which has been annexed by Russia since 2014 threatened with consequences. The attack left people dead on a city beach and many more were injured. The Russian Foreign Ministry then summoned the US ambassador in Moscow, Lynne Tracy, and presented her with a note of protest. Meanwhile, Ukraine has announced the liberation of Crimea from Russian occupation. (dpa/jek)