Home policy

From: Momir Takac

Press Split

Drones that drop thermite charges are spreading fear and terror among the Russian military. The fire can reach temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees.

Moscow – In the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military has revolutionized warfare using drones. The armed forces have already been able to inflict considerable damage on Russian troops, not least because they are constantly modifying the aircraft. Drones are now said to have a range of 1,800 kilometers. The latest development is causing the Russians particular headaches: so-called “dragon drones.”

There is talk of drones that drop thermite on positions. There are several videos online that are supposed to show the use of such aircraft on the battlefield. The Ukrainian military also published clips. Thermite is a mixture of iron(III) oxide, also known as rust, and aluminum. If the mixture ignites, it can reach a temperature of more than 2000 degrees Celsius. By comparison: lava reaches a maximum temperature of 1200 degrees. This means that thermite can also burn through the armor of vehicles.

In the Ukraine war, Kiev is now relying on “dragon drones” that cause fires of up to 2000 degrees

This is also why open source intelligence (OSINT) analyst Emil Kastehelmi spoke on X of a “new development in drone warfare”. He explains the cruelty of the thermite-laden drones as follows: “Imagine fire raining down from the sky out of nowhere and you can’t do anything to stop it. You can’t put it out with water. Your comrades scream and stand in the flames, like human torches.”

Excerpt from the video shared on Telegram by the channel Мій позивний “Гудвін”. In the picture: a drone causing a fire. Recorded by the Ukrainian unit “No Chance”. © Telegram @Мій позивний “Гудвін”/No Chance

According to X-user Dmitri from Was Translatedan independent project that compiles and translates materials on the Ukraine war, Russian military blogger Two Majors wrote that the “Dragon drones” are “a headache” for the Russian military. At the moment, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s forces “have no objections to them.”

Military blogger on Ukrainian thermite drones: “Russian soldiers can just dig deeper for now”

Two Majors went on to describe the desperate attempts of Russian soldiers to protect themselves against the “dragon drones”. First, they put up nets to prevent the aircraft from flying into shelters and trenches. Blankets and cloaks were used to shield them from the heat radiation. A drone that drops molten thermite is said to have been used against Russian positions in a forest area in eastern Ukraine.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

But the only way out is to build shelters made of concrete and fire bricks. To protect themselves from the hot fire caused by thermite, “Russian soldiers can just dig deeper for now and use sand and more sand,” Two Majors wrote, according to Dmitri. Sand for extinguishing fires “should always be there.” (mt)