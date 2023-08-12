According to a report published German Broadcasting International According to Deutsche Welle, Ukraine has several options with the Russian weapons it controls, either repairing them and using them against their rightful owners or examining them for important military information.

“Russia is competing with Western countries to supply weapons to Ukraine,” Colonel Oleksandr Saruba told Deutsche Welle.

Examining this equipment also contributes to knowing the source from which Russia receives its high-tech parts.

Ukrainian General Valeriy Zalogny told The Washington Post that minefields impeded the advance of tanks during the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which caused the loss of a large part of vehicles supplied from the West to Ukraine, which necessitated new tactics.

Despite Ukraine’s justification and the continuous Western military support for Kiev, the Ukrainian counterattack has failed, so far, to achieve its objectives, which means that Russia is tightening its control over the lands it seized in the east and south of the country.

Ukraine is launching a counterattack to recover swathes of territory captured by Russian forces in their operation that began in February 2022.