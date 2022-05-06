Organization publishes report with results of investigation carried out in the Kiev region

Amnesty International said on Friday (6.May.2022) that Russian forces must be brought to justice for war crimes committed in the region northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kiev. The organization said it had carried out a “extensive investigation” on-site, which featured dozens of interviews and review of material evidence.

The results were published in the report “’He Won’t Come Back’: War Crimes in Northwest Areas of Kyiv Oblast”. Here’s the intactin English (3 MB).

For 12 days, Amnesty International researchers spoke with residents of Bucha, Borodyanka, Novyi Korohod, Andriivka, Zdvyzhivka, Vorzel, Makariv and Dmytrivka. According to the organization, people were interviewed who “witnessed or had firsthand knowledge of unlawful killings” by Russian soldiers and air strikes that hit 8 residential buildings.

“The pattern of crimes committed by Russian forces that we have documented includes both unlawful attacks and deliberate killings of civilians.” said Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International.

“We found families whose loved ones were killed in horrific attacks and whose lives were forever changed by the Russian invasion. We support their demands for justice and call on the Ukrainian authorities, the International Criminal Court and others to ensure the preservation of evidence that could support future war crimes prosecutions.”

In Borodyanka, Amnesty International said it had found that at least 40 civilians had been killed in attacks “disproportionate and indiscriminate”. In Bucha and other towns and villages northwest of Kiev, 22 cases of murders committed by Russian forces were documented. The majority, the organization said, are from “apparent extrajudicial executions”.

Amnesty International said civilians still suffered abuses such as “reckless shooting and torture” by Russia during its attack on Kiev in the early stages of the invasion.

“These are not isolated incidents.,” Donatella Rovera, Amnesty’s senior crisis response adviser, told reporters in Kiev on Friday. “They are part of a pattern wherever Russian forces are in control of a town or village.”

She said she hopes the information present in the report will be used “to hold the perpetrators accountable, if not today, one day in the future”.