Nebenzya: Not a single element of the US resolution on ceasefire in Gaza has been implemented

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya commented on the US resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza. This is reported by RIA News.

According to him, not a single element of the US resolution in the UN Security Council has been implemented. “It is still unclear what the final parameters of the proposal are and whether the parties have agreed to accept it,” he noted.

Nebenzya added that during Russia’s presidency of the UN Security Council, which began on July 1, the situation in Palestine will remain the focus of the Council’s attention.

On June 10, the UN Security Council adopted a US resolution with US leader Joe Biden’s plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. During the vote, the resolution on a truce between Israel and Hamas was supported by 14 out of 15 countries. However, Russia abstained from supporting the document.