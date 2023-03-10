Today, Friday, Russia commented on the demonstrations that have rocked the streets in Georgia for days against a bill.
The Kremlin accused the United States of stoking anti-Russian sentiment among the protesters.
Referring to a statement made by Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili from New York, yesterday, Thursday, in support of the demonstrators, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “She is talking to her people not from Georgia, but from America,” considering that a “visible hand” is working to “stir up a hostile feeling.” for Russia”.
“We are following this very carefully and with great concern,” the Russian presidential spokesman added.
In turn, Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, described today, Friday, the demonstrations in Georgia as “an attempt to change the regime by force.”
“It is very similar to Maidan (demonstrations) in (the Ukrainian capital) Kiev” in 2014, he told Russian television. Lavrov considered that the bill, which caused the wave of protests, was “a pretext to launch an attempt to change the regime by force.”
And the government in Georgia announced, yesterday, Thursday, the abandonment of the bill, which Parliament effectively canceled on Friday.
