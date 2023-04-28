Today, Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on an agreement for cooperation in the nuclear field between the United States and South Korea.

Moscow said the agreement would destabilize the region and the world, and warned of the possibility of an arms race as a result.

The United States pledged, on Wednesday, to inform South Korea more about its nuclear plans, and on the other hand, Seoul made a promise not to seek nuclear weapons in an agreement that both sides say targets North Korea.

“This development is clearly destabilizing in nature and will have serious negative repercussions for regional security, which in turn will affect global stability,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow added that the desire of the United States and NATO for “absolute military control” is likely to “not result in anything but the escalation of tensions” and may “ignite an armed conflict.”