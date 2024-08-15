The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that the re-export of Serbian weapons to Ukraine is unacceptable

Serbia’s weapons cannot be re-exported to Ukraine by deception, as this could negatively affect Belgrade’s relations with Moscow, the agency reported. RIA Novosti said the director of the fourth European department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Yuri Pilipson.

According to him, the Serbian authorities fully understand the seriousness of this problem. The diplomat expressed hope that Belgrade will continue to follow the policy of not providing military assistance to Kyiv.

“When exporting military products, it is important to be vigilant and selective in choosing contractors. It is unacceptable for dishonest businessmen serving the interests of the West to succeed in implementing their deceptive logistics schemes and ultimately discredit Serbia,” Pilipson said.

Earlier, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin denied the words of US Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien about aid to Ukraine. According to him, if any Serbian weapons are found in Ukraine, this will be a violation of all international procedures, since Belgrade has not concluded any contracts or agreements with Kiev.