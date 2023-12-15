Russia expressed its regret about the possibility of strengthening military cooperation today, Friday, between Finland, its neighbor to the northwest, and the United States.

The Russian Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying, in response to media questions about whether the deployment of American forces in Finland would lead to more tensions, “Of course, we can only regret that.”

The United States recently concluded such an agreement with Sweden, and in the future will be allowed to use 17 Swedish military facilities. However, discussions with Finland as well as Denmark have, so far, focused on the possibility of such cooperation.

“Such an agreement would represent a threat to us,” Peskov said, referring to the fact that Finland has become a member of NATO since last April.