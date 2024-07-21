Deputy Chepa noted the bravery and courage of Russian military personnel in the SVO zone

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexey Chepa commented on the rescue of civilians from Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by Russian troops. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the deputy noted the bravery of the special military operation (SVO) fighters.

“We all admire the courage that our young people and even not so young people have been doing their duty for a long time, two and a half years, risking their lives. Naturally, other citizens should provide them with comprehensive assistance and support,” Chepa said.

The deputy noted that the state will do everything possible to ensure that the exploits of the SVO fighters will be reflected in the lives of the military and their loved ones in the future.

We remember them. We are proud of them and their daily exploits. And the fact that our soldiers help civilians is absolutely right. Honor and praise to them. Alexey ChepaFirst Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

Earlier, assault troops from the 5th separate motorized rifle brigade called in fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to evacuate a family from Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). In addition, Russian troops pulled civilians from Krasnogorovka from the rubble of a three-story building that collapsed as a result of shelling by the AFU.