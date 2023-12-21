Today, Thursday, Russia commented on the military exercises conducted by the United States, Japan, and Australia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it considers the joint military exercises conducted by these countries near the island of Hokkaido a “potential military threat.”

Hokkaido Island is located in the far north of Japan and is the second largest island in Japan.

The ministry added, in a statement, “We consider such provocative activity, which includes countries outside the region, as a potential security threat.”

She explained that she had submitted an official protest to the Japanese embassy in Russia.