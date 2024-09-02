Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Logvinov: The European Union has gone wild in its support of Ukraine

The European Union (EU) continues to justify any actions by Ukraine, including the attack on the Kursk region and the occupation of internationally recognized Russian territories. Acting Permanent Representative of Russia to the European Union Kirill Logvinov spoke about this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“It is difficult to describe the reaction in any other way: the EU has gone wild in its anti-Russian fervor. The European Union has once again confirmed that absolutely everything is justified in the “crusade” against Russia, even ordinary terrorism,” he emphasized.

At the same time, the EU’s financial and military support for Ukraine has not changed after the Ukrainian units’ invasion of the Kursk region. EU assistance has already been planned for years ahead and does not depend on specific events at the front, the diplomat said.

In his opinion, the EU has long considered defeating Russia to be its important goal.

Earlier, the total volumes of military aid that the European Union has already provided to Ukraine became known.