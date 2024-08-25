VFGBK Head Arkhipov Announces Jury Annuls Results of Canoeist Petrov

The head of the All-Russian Kayak and Canoe Federation (ARKCF) ​​Evgeny Arkhipov commented on the stripping of canoeist Zakhar Petrov of his gold medal at the 500-meter World Championship in Samarkand. His words are quoted by “Match TV”.

Arkhipov said that despite Russia’s satisfied protest, the jury decided to annul Petrov’s results. “Unfortunately, the decision has been made, so it is true,” he said.

Petrov was stripped of his gold medal at the 500m World Championships in Samarkand on August 25. He was listed as a non-finisher in the final protocol. He had previously had his medal returned after a protest from the Russian side.

The first time Petrov was stripped of his medal because he flipped over at the finish line. The Russian canoeist crossed the finish line first.