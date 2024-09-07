Karasin: Armenia’s refusal to support ICC warrant for Putin’s “arrest” will bring benefits

Armenia’s decision not to join the Council of Europe (CoE) declaration, which supports the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for the “arrest” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, will be beneficial, believes Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs. The senator commented on Yerevan’s refusal to support the ICC warrant in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“Considering that the so-called ICC some time ago took an anti-Russian position and put the head of our state at risk, and generally allowed itself to be talked about as some kind of reactionary judicial organization, such a decision by Yerevan will be met with understanding by our society and is fully worthy of positive comments,” Karasin noted.

According to the senator, the ICC decisions are directed against the post-Soviet space, against the unity and coherence of the countries’ positions.

I think that such a decision by Yerevan will only bring benefits. It would be good if such decisions were made by other states, and not only by the Commonwealth of Independent States, but also by the sensible ruling circles of responsible states. Grigory KarasinChairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

Earlier it became known that Yerevan did not join the declaration of the Council of Europe (CoE), which supports the ICC warrant for the “arrest” of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was stated by the press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan.

The initial version of the document stated that Yerevan supported the declaration. However, in the final version, the mention of Armenia disappeared from the document.