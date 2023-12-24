Karasin: Russia will take measures to respect its interests on the shelf issue in the Arctic

Russia is taking all necessary measures to maintain our national interests in the Arctic. Reported this =RIA News Head of the International Committee of the Federation Council Grigory Karasin.

This is how he answered the question of whether the United States’ claims to the continental shelf in the Arctic pose a threat to Russia. According to Karasin, the State Department’s statements “are worth absolutely nothing, because this is the aggressive essence of the United States, which has been manifested for more than 200 years.” He also recalled that the Monroe Doctrine is already in force in the northern territories.

Earlier, the US State Department noted that the US expansion of its own part of the continental shelf in the Arctic does not create territorial disputes with Russia.