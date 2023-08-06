The Russian Foreign Ministry called a fake and stuffing messages about alleged dissatisfaction with the Ambassador of China

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia has commented on reports about the alleged undesirability of the visit of Chinese Ambassador Zhang Hanhui to the country. Relevant statement published on the website of the Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation called such messages an unconditional fake and a provocative stuffing. “This is nothing more than forcing a negative information background, with the goal of undermining Russian-Chinese cooperation,” the ministry noted.

It is clarified that “no one is considering and is not going to consider such a question in the Foreign Ministry.”

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said that China and Russia should be together to fight the West. He also added that the Russian-Chinese alliance is important, “especially in the current turbulent situation.”