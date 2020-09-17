Berlin continues to “roll up” Moscow’s proposals for joint investigations over the situation with Alexei Navalny, using far-fetched pretexts. This was told by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova at briefing…

In addition, she noted that the statements of the European Union regarding what happened to the Russian suggest that Western countries are not interested in finding the truth. In particular, this is indicated by the practice “to establish in advance the perpetrators of the incident.”

Zakharova also commented on the EU’s plans to tighten sanctions against Russia. In her opinion, this is the real goal of the union. “We regard the arguments about the expediency of giving the sanctions regime the name of Navalny exclusively as an open attempt to impart a deliberately anti-Russian direction to the new restrictions,” she stressed.

Earlier, the European Parliament decided to stop the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, introduce new sanctions against Russian officials and civil servants, and revise the EU’s policy towards Moscow as a whole. Members of the association are urged to isolate Russia in every possible way at international forums, for example, not to invite them to G7 meetings.

Alexei Navalny became ill on the morning of August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane urgently landed in Omsk. On August 22, the oppositionist was taken to a Berlin clinic.

The German authorities announced the poisoning of a Russian citizen with the poison of the Novichok group. Russian doctors claim that the tests did not show the presence of any poisons in Navalny’s body. The head physician of the Omsk ambulance hospital No. 1, Alexander Murakhovsky, claimed that the patient had a carbohydrate balance disorder.

