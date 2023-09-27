Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Russia loses thousands of tanks in the Ukraine war. The Russian soldiers sometimes build weapon systems on their military vehicles that actually have a completely different purpose.

Donbass – Russia and its tanks: Large numbers of them are lost in the Ukraine war, as are artillery pieces and trucks for transporting ammunition.

“Frankenstein tank” of the Russian army spotted again

While 276,990 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded, according to the General Staff in Kiev, the Russian army has already lost 4,675 main battle vehicles and infantry fighting vehicles (as of September 27) in its attack on the neighboring country, which violates international law.

Which is why Moscow is now even having new, old T-80 tanks built. Meanwhile, so-called “Frankenstein tanks” are being spotted more and more frequently on the battlefield itself. These are vehicles on which weapon systems from other branches of the armed forces have been installed in a makeshift and sometimes completely bizarre manner.

A modified MT-LB with an additional mounted A-22 Ogon rocket launcher. Russia converted some of its tanks in this way in the Ukraine war. © Screenshot X / UkrainianFront

The latest examples: According to the Ukrainian military blog “Ukrainian Front”, A-22 “Ogon” rocket launchers were mounted on two Russian MT-LBs, which are usually placed at the front of the huge Pomornik-class landing craft and are intended to cover ground troops when they land .

Ukraine War: Russian army mounts depth charge launchers on MT-LB transporter

Photos have also emerged of an MT-LB with a mounted rocket launcher, which is actually used on warships to hunt submarines. Actually. It is apparently a Russian RBU-6000 depth charge launcher from the 1960s. This consists of twelve launch tubes with a caliber of 213 mm, which are mounted next to each other in a horseshoe shape.

As a rule, unguided RGB-60 water bombs are fired, which severely limits the accuracy of the hit. On the warships on which the depth charge launcher is normally used, several grenades are fired at the same time. It is not known whether the Russian army did the same thing on land during its war of aggression in Ukraine.

Russian troop transport MT-LB: Platform for naval gunnery in Ukraine

What is striking, however, is that the armored, amphibious troop transport MT-LB in most cases serves as a platform for the respective weapon system. Last but not least, the body has a flat roof throughout, which is probably suitable for assembly. Curious: According to photos, the Russians had even mounted a 2M-3 gun turret on another MT-LB, which is otherwise intended for air defense on ships.

Ukraine War: Russian armed forces have thousands of MT-LB in stock

Why the MT-LB? The Russian army has this in stock in large numbers. According to surveys by The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) In January 2018, the Russian Army still had around 3,500 MT-LBs, and the Marines had around 300 copies available to them at the same time. Because the tracked troop transport has a comparatively simple JaMS-238 diesel engine, it is also lighter.

But: The MT-LB also has a major disadvantage that can be observed in many Russian armored vehicles, while Ukrainian soldiers, for example, praise the Leopard 2 main battle tanks for their protection. Because: The safety of the crew was probably only given secondary consideration during the construction. The MT-LB has armor of just three to ten millimeters, which is largely made of aluminum and not the harder steel. The vehicle is correspondingly vulnerable to anti-tank guided weapons. (pm)