Thursday, April 27, 2023, 7:29 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

In the middle of the month, Russia’s main trade union announced the cancellation of the May 1 Workers’ Day demonstrations due to threats of a “terrorist” nature. “There will be no marches or rallies in the capital, but a solemn meeting” with union activists…

This content is exclusive for subscribers