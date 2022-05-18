The Russian Foreign Ministry said today, Wednesday, that Moscow, in response to the Canadian measures, closed the office of the Canadian broadcasting company (CBC) in Moscow and revoked the accreditation of Canadian journalists.

Today, the Russian Sputnik news agency quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, as saying: “We have repeatedly warned about this.

We said that unilateral restrictive measures that violate the principles of freedom of expression and impede the normal functioning of the Russian media will not go unanswered. It should be clear to everyone that our reaction is inevitable and applies to every such case.”

“In this regard, a decision was taken to introduce retaliatory measures in connection with Canada’s actions, namely, the closure of the office of the Canadian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) in Moscow, and also the cancellation of Russian accreditations and visas for its journalists,” Zakharova added.