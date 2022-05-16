(Reuters) – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia was closely following developments in Finland and Sweden’s bids to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) western military alliance. , led by the United States, and is convinced that accessions would in no way strengthen Europe’s security architecture.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the West should not think that Moscow would simply tolerate NATO expansion, and pointed to it as a mistake that would fuel military tension.

(Report by Reuters)