Russia ranked 45th out of 64 in the 2021 competitiveness rating of the world’s leading economies, compiled by the International Business School IMD in partnership with the Moscow School of Management Skolkovo (the results are available to Izvestia). This is five positions higher than last year. The closest neighbors of our country according to the rating were Greece and Chile.

Russia’s movement can be described as “restoring positions” – the country already occupied 45th place in 2018-2019, noted Diana Kaplinskaya, vice president of the Center for Strategic Research. On the one hand, this suggests that the economy was able to effectively withstand the test of the pandemic. On the other hand, the current positions show that in order to reach the higher lines of the rating, a qualitative breakthrough is needed in terms of a set of indicators.

First of all, it is necessary to increase labor productivity and the efficiency of the economy as a whole – this can be facilitated by an increase in the share of small business in GDP, which is now kept close to 20%, the development of venture financing and an increase in the availability of credit resources, the expert noted.

