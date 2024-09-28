Lavrov said that Russia is not increasing its nuclear arsenal

Russia is not increasing its nuclear arsenal. This was stated by the country’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a press conference following the high-level week at the UN General Assembly, reports TASS.

He indicated that Moscow is guided by existing restrictions. “At least for now, the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty [остается] in force,” said the head of Russian diplomacy.

On September 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed changes to nuclear doctrine. He said that in the updated version, aggression against Russia by a state that does not have nuclear weapons, but with the support or participation of a country with nuclear weapons, will be considered a joint attack.

Earlier, the White House announced its readiness to resume negotiations on the START Treaty. They explained that the new START is important because with it both countries will be “more secure.”