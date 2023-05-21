AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

05/20/2023 – 22:13

Share



Russia announced on Saturday (20) that it had captured the city of Bakhmut, the epicenter of fighting in eastern Ukraine, while Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his troops and the Wagner paramilitary group for the feat.

The announcement, made by the Russian army, came after Kiev announced that fighting was continuing in the city, although it admitted that the situation was “critical”. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky was meeting with G7 leaders in Japan.

Bakhmut, home to a salt mine and home to 70,000 people, has been the scene of the longest and bloodiest battle since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The fall of Bakhmut, where both Moscow and Kiev are believed to have taken huge casualties, would hand the Russians a key victory after a string of humiliating defeats.

It would also come before a major counter-offensive that Kiev has been preparing for months. Zelensky himself warned that the fall of the city would open the way for Russian troops to occupy more areas of the Donbass region.

“As a result of offensive actions by assault units of (group) Wagner, with the support of artillery and aviation from the ‘southern’ unit, the liberation of the city of Artemovsk was completed,” the Russian defense ministry said, using the Soviet name of Bakhmut.

“Vladimir Putin welcomed the attack by the assault units of the Wagner group, as well as all military units of the Russian armed forces, who gave them the necessary support and cover in completing the operation to liberate” the city, reported the TASS news agency. , quoting a Kremlin statement.

The leader of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had earlier claimed the fall of the city, attributing it to his men, in a video published on the social network Telegram, in which fighters displayed Russian flags against a backdrop of ruins.

“Today, May 20, around noon, Bakhmut was fully occupied,” Prigozhin said in the video, adding that fighters from the Wagner group would sweep the taken city before handing it over to the Russian army.

“By May 25, we will have completely combed through (Bakhmut), created the necessary defense lines, handing it over to the military,” Prigozhin said.

Artillery fire could be heard in the background in Prigozhin’s video.

– “Bakhmut will be freed” –

Ukraine, which this month claimed advances in and around Bakhmut, earlier said the battle was not over.

“Intense fighting in Bakhmut. The situation is critical,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar posted on Telegram.

“Right now, our defenses control certain industrial facilities and infrastructure in the region,” he said.

AFP was unable to verify the veracity of this information.

The Russian announcement of the fall of the city came ahead of President Zelensky’s meeting with his American counterpart, Joe Biden, during the G7 summit on Sunday.

Biden, who leads Western countries’ support for Ukraine with sanctions on Moscow and the shipment of supplies to Kiev, “looks forward” to the meeting, said a senior American official, adding that the meeting should take place after 2 pm local time (0200 GMT). ) of Sunday.

On Saturday, Zelensky made a surprise appearance at the summit in Hiroshima, in yet another diplomatic maneuver a day after he attended the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia.

The Ukrainian president, who traveled to Japan aboard a French government plane, met not only with G7 leaders, but also tries to approach other important international ‘players’, such as the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, with who met this Saturday, and President Lula, whom he asked for a bilateral meeting, yet to be confirmed by Brazil.

These diplomatic efforts have already borne fruit, with the US announcement on Friday of allowing Kiev to receive F-16 fighter jets, the most sophisticated military devices ever supplied by the West.

– ICC denounces Moscow warrant –

Meanwhile, Prigozhin continues his arm wrestling with the Russian military establishment.

“The operation to take Bakhmut – Bakhmut’s meat grinder – took 224 days,” said Prigozhin, dressed in camouflage uniform. Russian losses would have been much less had it not been for incompetent generals, he added.

The Wagner group, which spearheaded the fighting for Bakhmut, is believed to have suffered heavy losses in its occupation of the city. Prigozhin always complained that the Wagner group was not receiving adequate amounts of ammunition.

“There are only (group members) Wagner there (in Bakhmut),” he said in the video. “We fight not only the Ukrainian army here, but also the Russian bureaucracy.”

He blamed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov for turning the offensive into “their own entertainment”.

The two sides are now awaiting the counteroffensive announced by the Ukrainians, who are supported by arms supplies sent from the West. Zelensky recently said that his army needs more time to launch the attack.

This Saturday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) denounced the “unacceptable” measure taken by Moscow to include its prosecutor, Karim Khan, on a list of wanted persons for having issued an arrest warrant against the Russian president.

“The court will continue to carry out its legal mandate to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes,” the court based in The Hague, Netherlands, said in a statement.























