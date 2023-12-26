The Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, declared this Tuesday that the Ukrainian counteroffensive that began at the beginning of June of this year was aborted. and assured that the Russian Army is advancing in all sectors of the front.

“The main efforts in the past year were focused on achieving the objectives of the special military operation. The most important was to abort the

counteroffensive so announced by Ukraine and its NATO allies. “The mission was accomplished successfully,” he said in a meeting with the Russian Army's senior staff.

According to Shoigu, “this was due to several determining factors: the creation of an effective system of fortifications, the high combat capacity of all unitsthe reliability and effectiveness of Russian war equipment”.

“And above all, to the skillful and determined actions of the defenders of the homeland, who selflessly guarantee the security of the country and its citizens,” he added.

The minister highlighted that “joint efforts in the rear and at the front helped our troops today to take the initiative in the line of confrontation with the enemy.”

“The Russian Army constantly occupies increasingly advantageous positions and expands control of new territories in all sectors of the front,” he asserted, noting that Russia “is consistently moving towards achieving the declared objectives of the special military operation” in Ukraine.

Ukrainian combat medics.

After many months of waiting, both in kyiv and in the West, the Ukrainian Army launched the long-awaited counteroffensive on June 4. on the southern front with an eye on the Sea of ​​Azov.

The operation was aimed at pushing Russian forces south and cutting off the land bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula. annexed in 2014.

But it was too late as it turned out later, since the delay in starting the counteroffensive gave the Russian troops time to prepare an almost impenetrable defense line composed of fortifications and impassable minefields.

The Ukrainians managed to take some valuable towns and about 500 square kilometers of territory, but they lost many Western men and equipment along the way and were never within cannon range of Melitopol, the main enemy stronghold in the Zaporizhia region.

For two months, moreover, Russian forces have considerably intensified their actions in various sectors of the front, especially in the Donetsk region, where they are trying to surround the town of Avdivka and took Marinka the day before, both important Ukrainian strongholds close to the regional capital.

They have also made discrete advances in the Kharkiv region, in an attempt to approach Kupiansk, a city from which Russian forces were forced to withdraw in September 2022.

Bombing in Donetsk, Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, attributes the failure of the summer counteroffensive to the lack of ammunition and air superiority. Two shortcomings that the Ukrainian forces continue to suffer, when what is emerging is a war of attrition, with the Russian forces once again taking the initiative in some points.

“We need support, because we simply do not have ammunition,” said the Ukrainian president, who did not want to say more about his army's plans for 2024.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the contrary, welcomed the fact that his troops are “improving their positions along almost the entire line of contact.” The Russian leader admitted that the Ukrainians managed to establish a bridgehead on the southern bank of the Dnieper River, but claimed that kyiv's troops were being “exterminated” in that area under Russian artillery fire.

Putin, whose re-election in March is taken for granted, is also betting on the erosion of Western support for Ukraine, an issue that is causing divisions in Europe and the United States.

According to him, this political, diplomatic, economic and military support “could end”, and in fact “it seems that it is ending little by little.” Zelensky said, however, that he hoped that aid would continue to arrive, and above all that the United States “would not betray” Kiev.

What can be expected from the war in 2024?

In 2024, Ukraine faces an evident lack of soldiers on the front, stretching more than a thousand kilometers, which is why President Zelensky recently mentioned an army plan that proposes mobilizing “between 450,000 and 500,000 more people” in 2024.

This Tuesday, in fact, the Government of Ukraine sent to Parliament a bill to improve military mobilization, a text that plans to lower the recruitment age from 27 to 25 years and measures for military evaders. In the explanatory note of the bill published by the Hromadske media, basic military training is also introduced for all citizens aged 18 to 25 for a maximum of three months.

Likewise, optional basic military service is established up to the age of 25 for those who have not completed basic training.

To alleviate the lack of ammunition in 2024, Zelensky also said that the goal is to produce “one million drones next year.”

Putin, on the contrary, estimated that a new mobilization is “not necessary” after the very unpopular one carried out in September 2022. According to him, the country managed to recruit 486,000 volunteers to swell the ranks of the army in 2023, an effort that will continue.

He also promised to continue strengthening the army's military capabilities, in a Russia whose economy is concentrated in the war effort and could have received large quantities of munitions from North Korea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference in kyiv.

On the ground, peace looks increasingly distant. Putin reiterated that peace will only be possible when Moscow has achieved its objectives, that is, “the denazification of Ukraine, its demilitarization and its neutrality status.”

According to him, Moscow and kyiv had “agreed” on these criteria in initial negotiations in Istanbul at the beginning of the conflict, talks that were later abandoned. “There are other possibilities: either we reach an agreement, or we solve the problem by force. That is what we will try to do,” Putin said.

Zelensky, for his part, insisted that kyiv's objective is to regain control of all the territories occupied by Russia in the east. and the south of the country, including Crimea, annexed in 2014 by Moscow. “The strategy cannot change,” she asserted.

He also ruled out any negotiations with Moscow. “Today, it is not relevant. I do not see that Russia is asking for it, nor do I see it in its actions. And in the rhetoric, I only see insolence,” he said.

In a firm tone, Putin has promised “victory” to his compatriots. According to him, Russia has accumulated enough “margin of safety” to “move forward.” Russian society is “strongly consolidated”, and the economy enjoys a “reserve of strength and stability.”

Zelensky asks Ukrainians not to lose their “resilience.” And he acknowledged that he does not know if the war will end in 2024: “I think no one knows the answer.”

*With EFE