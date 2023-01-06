Home page politics

A mysterious flying object has apparently been shot down in Russia, near the border with Ukraine. But what is behind it?

Rostov-on-Don – While in the Ukraine the battles go on uninterruptedly of Russia Attention currently on a mysterious object. This was apparently shot out of the sky by Russian air defenses in the southern Rostov region.

A “small spherical object” was discovered on January 3 (Tuesday) at an altitude of around 2.5 kilometers, wrote the governor of the oblast, Vasily Golubev, on the short message service Telegram. The local news agency Pivet Rostov called the flying object a “UFO”. This is reported by fr.de.

“UFO” shot down in Russia? “I urge everyone to remain calm”

After the unknown flying object was sighted over the Myasnikovsky district near the city of Rostov-on-Don, the supposed “UFO” was shot down. “I urge everyone to remain calm. All forces and resources are deployed to ensure security,” the governor added. Anti-aircraft systems are in position. Golubev did not explain exactly which object it was.

The News Page Pivet Rostov then reported on the governor’s statements and headlined: “UFO in the form of a ball shot down in the sky over Rostov”. Pictures and videos showing the luminous flying object were circulating online. An explosion could also be heard. The transmitter Ostorozhna, Novosti published a video of the incident on its Telegram channel on Tuesday evening. It shows a glowing, flying object in the sky, which shortly thereafter explodes.

Russia: Duma deputy knows which flying object it is

Anatoly Wasserman, Deputy of the Russian duma, is at least certain that the mysterious object was not a “UFO”. Opposite the news portal Rostovgazeta he explained that a Ukrainian drone was probably shot down over Rostov.

Rostov-on-Don is one of the largest cities in the European part of Russia. The city borders on the Sea of ​​Azov and is not far from the Ukrainian border. how Newsweek reported, the region has been since the beginning of the Ukraine War subjected to regular drone attacks. (cheese)

Meanwhile, one expert is convinced that Russia’s arsenal of weapons in the Ukraine war is dwindling. There are several signs.