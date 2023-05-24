The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday (23) that it had “eliminated” all the “saboteurs” who attacked the Belgorod region on Monday (22), on the border with Ukraine, a country that denied links to the attack.

“The nationalist armed groups were surrounded and eliminated. More than 70 Ukrainian terrorists were liquidated,” reported Russian Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov in his daily war report.

The Russian Lieutenant General stated that part of the “saboteurs” were expelled to Ukraine, where Russian artillery continued to attack them “until their total elimination”. Four armored vehicles and five pickup trucks were also destroyed.

Belgorod authorities, who had to evacuate nine towns in the province, estimated that ten people were injured in the attacks, while an elderly woman died during the evacuation.

The governor, Viacheslav Gladkov, denounced that they were “saboteurs” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but a representative of the Directorate of Military Intelligence of Ukraine assured that behind these attacks were two Russian groups that fight alongside Kiev: the Volunteer Corps Russians and the Freedom Legion for Russia, who on Monday claimed responsibility for the attack.

“The Russian army could not stand up to the group of willing patriots who took up arms and were not afraid to openly confront the Moscow regime for the sake of Russia’s free future,” the Legion of Freedom for Russia declared on Tuesday in its statement. channel on Telegram.

Volunteers stressed that their attack “once again debunked the myth that Russian citizens are safe and Russia is strong” by not ruling out further action.

For its part, the Russian Volunteer Corps issued a parallel statement in which it assured that “the country is ready for change”.

“Soon, there will be no one in Russia who does not know someone who lost his life in this criminal war. To end this, the enemy must be hit in the territories he occupies. The war will continue until the hanged body of the [presidente russo, Vladimir] Putin adorn the walls of the Kremlin,” the movement said.

For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday expressed “deep concern” with the incursion of “saboteurs” and assured that for this reason the military campaign in the neighboring country must continue.

“Without a doubt, what happened yesterday arouses deep concern. It is a new demonstration that Ukrainian fighters continue their activities against our country. The Special Military Operation [na

Ucrânia] will continue to prevent such incursions in the future.”

Peskov ruled out, however, that Putin will hold an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council of Russia dedicated to the incursion in Belgorod, as he did last March after a similar action in the border region of Briansk, claimed by the Russian Volunteer Corps.

Asked about the involvement of Russians in the attack on the region, Peskov replied that they were “Ukrainian fighters from Ukraine”.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar called those responsible for the attack “patriots of Russia” who “revolt against Putin’s regime”.

Malyar attributed the armed actions to “the desire of citizens [russos] to change the country’s political system and stop this bloody war unleashed by the Kremlin”.