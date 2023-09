How did you feel about the content of this article?

FSB headquarters in Moscow, Russia | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB), together with other security agencies of the country, announced this Thursday (31) the neutralization of a sabotage group that was allegedly led by the Ukrainian intelligence services.

According to the Russian news agency Tass, the FSB reported that the group was “planning to carry out a series of terrorist attacks on military installations and energy infrastructure in the Bryansk region”, which is in western Russia, on the border with Ukraine. .

According to the FSB, the operation took place this Wednesday (30) and had the collaboration of the Rosgvardiya National Guard and the Ministry of the Interior. The sabotage group, which, according to the intelligence service, would be composed of officers from the Ukrainian Security Service, military personnel from the Main Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Special Operations Service, was reportedly dismantled, with two members of the group being killed. during the operation, while five others ended up detained, including three with injuries.

The FSB further said that the group’s members were carrying a “significant arsenal”, including “American-made automatic rifles equipped with silencers, high-powered explosive devices, a large number of NATO-style grenades, as well as standard NATO ammunition. and night vision devices”.

Ukrainian authorities have responded to Russian allegations with skepticism. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) told US CNN that “we do not comment on the fantasies of Russian special services”.

This is not the first time that Russia has disclosed that the Bryansk region has been the target of alleged sabotage attempts by Ukraine. On the 16th, the FSB said it had stopped an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group to enter the region.