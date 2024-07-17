Home page politics

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

A Yak-52 propeller plane, here at an air show in Switzerland. © xrobertbuchel840x/Imago

Russia reports the shooting down of a Ukrainian plane. Details about the exact location of the shooting remain unclear.

Moscow – On Tuesday (July 16), Russia announced that it had successfully destroyed a Ukrainian Yakovlev Yak-52 aircraft used by the Kyiv-based armed forces to counter Russian drones in the ongoing conflict. According to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, during the day six tactical ATACMS missiles, two Hammer guided aerial bombs, seven HIMARS missiles, as well as 28 unmanned aerial vehicles and the same Yak-52 aircraft with a machine gun mount were shot down.

The fighting in eastern Ukraine has resulted in considerable losses of life and equipment on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides. Since May 10, Moscow has been conducting Ukraine War an offensive in the Kharkiv region, during which several villages on the north-eastern border of Ukraine were captured.

Russia claims to have shot down a Yakovlev Yak-52 aircraft in the Ukraine war

Details about where exactly the Yak-52 was shot down were not released by the Russian Defense Ministry. The Telegram channel “Russian military informant”who is close to Russian military intelligence, speculated that a Russian missile attack may have hit a facility in the southwestern Ukrainian region of Odessa that housed a Yak-52 used to counter enemy spy drones.

Previously, a Russian military blogger had provided insight into Ukraine’s use of the Yak-52. The aircraft is used either as an interceptor or as a mobile anti-aircraft platform against drones.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Losses in the Ukraine war: Russia and Ukraine report massive destruction of equipment

The Russian Defense Ministry also announced that since the beginning of the conflict, 628 Ukrainian aircraft, 277 helicopters, 27,650 drones and a large number of tank and artillery systems have been destroyed by Russian forces.

The Russian losses in vehicles, aircraft and equipment in the war are also considerable. The following list gives an overview of the current figures as reported by the Ukrainian military (as of July 17). Here, too, the information cannot be independently verified.

tank : 8238 (+11 from the previous day)

: 8238 (+11 from the previous day) Armored vehicles : 15,871 (+9)

: 15,871 (+9) Artillery systems : 15,411 (+43)

: 15,411 (+43) Multiple rocket launcher : 1120 (1)

: 1120 (1) Air defence systems : 893 (+1)

: 893 (+1) Drones : 12,224 (+31)

: 12,224 (+31) Cruise missiles : 2398 (0)

: 2398 (0) Tankers and other vehicles: 20,741 (+61)

Ukrainian troops abandon positions in the southeast under pressure

According to unofficial reports, Ukrainian troops were forced to abandon positions in the southeast of the country under Russian pressure. Sources in the Ukrainian General Staff reported that both the settlements of Krynky in the Kherson region and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region could no longer be held due to massive destruction. The fighting for Krynky on the south bank of the Dnipro River in particular was criticized from the outset as hopeless. The exact location of Ukrainian troops on the south bank of the Dnipro in the lower reaches remained unclear for the time being.

According to a report by the news agency Interfax–Ukraine However, Ukrainian units in the Kharkiv region near the Russian border are said to have pushed the enemy back by up to two kilometers. Similar reports of progress were reported from forest areas near Serebrjanka in the Donetsk region, but could not be independently verified. (jala)