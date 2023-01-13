War UkraineIn eastern Ukraine, unprecedented fierce fighting is raging over Bachmut and Soledar. The Russians are said to have taken the last one, although this is still denied by Ukraine. The cities are strategically and symbolically very important, but there are also valuable salt mines.
Mark van Assen
Latest update:
13-01-23, 14:41
