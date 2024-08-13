Home policy

After Ukrainian soldiers allegedly captured around 1,000 square kilometers of the Russian Kursk region, Russia accuses Kiev of using chemical weapons.

Kursk – Following the advance of Ukrainian troops into Russian territory, the acting governor of the Kursk region has accused Ukraine of using chemical weapons. At a meeting with Vladimir Putin Governor Alexei Smirnov is said to have reported to the Russian president that a group of workers at the Rosseti power company had been attacked with grenades that “contained chemical weapons.” This is reported by the Russian state news agency RT.

According to the report, several police officers and the chairman of the village council were also “poisoned” as they tried to hide from Ukrainian forces. The Russian governor’s information cannot currently be verified for accuracy.

Ukrainian offensive in Kursk: Russia accuses Kiev of using chemical weapons

Such accusations are not new; both Kiev and Moscow have repeatedly claimed that the other was using chemical weapons. Other violations of international law have also been complained about by both sides. Last May, the US State Department accused Russia of using the chemical weapon chloropicrin against Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia’s military is trying to push back the Ukrainian attackers in the Kursk region. © RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY / AFP

However, there is little concrete information from official sources so far. According to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the use of chemical weapons by either side has so far been “not sufficiently proven”. However, the situation in Ukraine “remains volatile and extremely worrying with regard to the possible renewed use of toxic chemicals as weapons.”

Ukrainian forces capture large areas in Kursk region

The meeting between Smirnov and Putin was called to discuss Russia’s reaction to the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk. Since last Tuesday, the Ukrainian armed forces have been able to conquer significant areas in the region, with a total of around 1,000 square kilometers being mentioned. According to Smirnov, twelve civilians were killed and another 121 people injured.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has so far lost 1,610 soldiers and more than 200 combat vehicles, as well as four anti-aircraft systems. The Russian figures cannot be verified. Putin called on the Russian military to “drive the enemy out of our territories.”

According to the Russian president, the invasion closed the door to possible negotiations with Ukraine. “What kind of negotiations can we have with those who indiscriminately attack civilians and civilian infrastructure or threaten nuclear power plants?” asked Putin. The Russian president did not mention that Russia has itself done exactly that several times since the beginning of the Ukraine war. (fmu)