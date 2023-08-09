This Wednesday, August 9, the Russian authorities assured that their defenses shot down two Ukrainian drones in the vicinity of Moscow, before they imploded. In parallel, a strong explosion caused at least one death and 50 injuries in a factory 50 kilometers from the Russian capital. In addition, the Kremlin accused Kiev of an attempted attack with a drone in the area of ​​the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Accusations that the authorities of the invaded country rejected.

They were heading towards Moscow, but were shot down before reaching their destination. This is how the Russian authorities referred to two drones, attributed to Ukraine, which were shot down by its defenses on August 9.

Several attacks or attempted attacks of this type have been registered in recent weeks in the region to which the Russian capital belongs, at a time when the troops of the invaded nation cross its borders to respond to the war.

“An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Moscow region was prevented,” the Defense Ministry said in this regard.

One of them was shot down near Domodedovo, where one of Russia’s largest international airports is located, and another near the Minsk highway, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

“The attempt of two combat drones to fly towards the city was recorded, but both were shot down by air defense,” Sobyanin said on social media.

Russian media report another drone attack in Moscow region last night. Allegedly, two drones were shot down by air defense and no one was injured – Russian authorities. pic.twitter.com/ae9SnI0I5O — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 9, 2023



The failed ramming attempt comes a day after the death toll from attacks in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk rose to nine, for what Russian authorities call it “retaliation.”

Although it has never openly acknowledged it, it would not be the first time that the kyiv military has carried out such an assault. Last May, there were two notorious attacks: one against the Kremlin and another against civilian areas of the capital. Later this month, other drones struck twice within three days in a commercial district in Moscow.

Also remote-controlled Ukrainian ships, another type of drone, attacked a Russian fuel tanker truck and a naval base in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk in recent days.

At least one dead and 50 injured in an explosion

The event took place this Wednesday, in an optical and electronic factory in the city of Sergiev Posad, 50 km northeast of Moscow.

According to the Russian news agency TASS, the emergency services assured that the explosion was the result of the implosion of pyrotechnic material in one of the factory’s warehouses. But there are doubts about it.

Some suspect that the explosion could be caused by a Ukrainian drone. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, suggested that the Russian version would not be true.

For their part, Russian investigators noted that “the version of the drone attack did not find confirmation.”

This still from a recording taken and released by the Russian Emergencies Ministry on August 9, 2023 shows emergency services working at the site of the explosion at the factory 50 km from Moscow. © AFP

Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, explained that the warehouse had been rented by a private company against which an investigation has been opened for not complying with security protocols.

At least 30 people have been admitted to the hospital, six of them in intensive care, and another 26 for minor injuries.

The Zagorsk plant produces optical equipment for industrial and healthcare applications, as well as for the Russian security forces.

Alleged drone strikes at the Zaporhizia nuclear power plant

In another accusation from Moscow to Kiev, Russian security forces claimed in recent hours that Ukraine tried to attack a washed nuclear fuel storage facility at the Zaporizhzhia plant with a drone, according to the state news agency RIA.

The agency attached a photograph of the alleged unmanned aircraft and assured that the authorities would analyze its flight path.

But kyiv has denied it. A senior adviser to President Volodimir Zelensky denied the accusations.

“Ukraine certainly did not carry out any kind of drone attack against the ZNPP, and it does not plan to do so either,” Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine’s presidential adviser, told Reuters.

However, the accusations crossed in the middle of the war continue as both countries try to allude to evidence to defend themselves.

With Reuters and local media